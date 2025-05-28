TMC Demands Special Parliamentary Session: Opposition Unites Against Politicisation of Operation Sindoor

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for a special session of Parliament before the upcoming Monsoon session, demanding transparency and answers concerning Operation Sindoor. TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, emphasized the urgency of this session, highlighting the need for the government to address key concerns.

The demand comes in the wake of the BJP allegedly politicizing Operation Sindoor by organizing rallies, which TMC accuses of being disrespectful to the bravery of the armed forces. TMC asserts that the BJP's actions undermine the apolitical nature of national security efforts.

Opposition parties, now united, are joining forces to push for this parliamentary session. Operation Sindoor was initiated by India after the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The global diplomatic effort is underway to communicate India's stance against terrorism.

