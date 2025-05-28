Internal Strife: Congress Leader Under Fire for Allegiances

In a fresh political flare-up, the BJP has accused Congress leader Udit Raj of targeting his colleague Shashi Tharoor under the supposed instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Tharoor, who recently led a multi-party delegation to several countries, has been criticized by Raj for his statements regarding the 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan.

Udit Raj's comments have fueled criticism and defense in equal measures. The BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, noted that while Tharoor was advocating national interest over party loyalty, the Congress was allegedly undermining him for this stance. Tharoor's remarks in Panama City have intensified the debate over party dynamics and national loyalty.

The ongoing tensions highlight Congress's allegedly contradictory stance, as exemplified by recent statements from leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge. Such internal discord comes amid broader accusations of Congress granting Pakistan tacit approvals on recent international incidents. As both sides gear up for more exchanges, the issue divides opinion along party lines.

