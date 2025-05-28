Kamal Haasan: From Cinema Legend to Rajya Sabha Nominee

In a significant political development, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has been nominated by Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on June 19.

A seasoned cinema icon and advocate of centrism and Dravidian ideology, Haasan's political journey began in 2018. Despite challenges in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, dominated by DMK and AIADMK, Haasan remains a determined voice for reform and pluralism.

With MNM's nomination part of a broader political strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Haasan's impending entry into the Upper House represents a new chapter in his persistent quest for political relevance and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)