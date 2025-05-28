Kamal Haasan: From Cinema Legend to Rajya Sabha Nominee
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is nominated for the Rajya Sabha election by ally DMK. The move comes after a prior agreement with DMK preceding the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Despite past electoral struggles, Haasan remains a vocal political figure in Tamil Nadu.
In a significant political development, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has been nominated by Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on June 19.
A seasoned cinema icon and advocate of centrism and Dravidian ideology, Haasan's political journey began in 2018. Despite challenges in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, dominated by DMK and AIADMK, Haasan remains a determined voice for reform and pluralism.
With MNM's nomination part of a broader political strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Haasan's impending entry into the Upper House represents a new chapter in his persistent quest for political relevance and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
