Kamal Haasan: From Cinema Legend to Rajya Sabha Nominee

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is nominated for the Rajya Sabha election by ally DMK. The move comes after a prior agreement with DMK preceding the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Despite past electoral struggles, Haasan remains a vocal political figure in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:13 IST
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has been nominated by Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on June 19.

A seasoned cinema icon and advocate of centrism and Dravidian ideology, Haasan's political journey began in 2018. Despite challenges in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, dominated by DMK and AIADMK, Haasan remains a determined voice for reform and pluralism.

With MNM's nomination part of a broader political strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Haasan's impending entry into the Upper House represents a new chapter in his persistent quest for political relevance and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

