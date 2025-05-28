Poland's Political Path: A Presidential Showdown

Poland braces for a pivotal presidential election run-off this Sunday, with liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski vying against nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki. The outcome is expected to significantly influence the country's direction in terms of its pro-European stance and key domestic policies.

Reforms aimed at countering those instituted by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party have faced roadblocks under President Andrzej Duda. Tusk's push for change has repeatedly been thwarted by presidential vetoes, with Trzaskowski promising to support women's rights and liberalize strict abortion laws while Nawrocki opposes such changes.

With EU relations and judicial reforms at the forefront, the election's result will likely dictate Poland's alignment with Brussels and its role in NATO. Nawrocki's nationalistic stance contrasts with Trzaskowski's pro-European views, setting the stage for potential shifts in Poland's domestic and foreign policy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)