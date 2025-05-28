India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who fell ill while part of a multi-party delegation advocating against terrorism linked to Pakistan. Azad, currently hospitalised in Kuwait, played a crucial role in talks in Bahrain and Kuwait, concerning recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter was hospitalised in Kuwait. Azad, part of a multi-party delegation, has been advocating for India's stance against terrorism from Pakistan.
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, accompanying Azad, confirmed that he is stable and under medical care. Despite being bedridden, Azad's contributions to discussions in Bahrain and Kuwait were noteworthy, Panda stated.
The delegations, reaching multiple global capitals, aim to present India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and counter Pakistan's narrative following recent military tensions. Panda's team is engaging with allies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism
Ceasefire Tensions: Indian and Pakistani Armies Address Drone Incursions and Cross-Border Fire
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism
India's Bold Stance: PM Modi's Decisive Address on Operation Sindoor