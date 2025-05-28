Left Menu

India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who fell ill while part of a multi-party delegation advocating against terrorism linked to Pakistan. Azad, currently hospitalised in Kuwait, played a crucial role in talks in Bahrain and Kuwait, concerning recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:23 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, accompanying Azad, confirmed that he is stable and under medical care. Despite being bedridden, Azad's contributions to discussions in Bahrain and Kuwait were noteworthy, Panda stated.

The delegations, reaching multiple global capitals, aim to present India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and counter Pakistan's narrative following recent military tensions. Panda's team is engaging with allies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

