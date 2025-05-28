India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter was hospitalised in Kuwait. Azad, part of a multi-party delegation, has been advocating for India's stance against terrorism from Pakistan.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, accompanying Azad, confirmed that he is stable and under medical care. Despite being bedridden, Azad's contributions to discussions in Bahrain and Kuwait were noteworthy, Panda stated.

The delegations, reaching multiple global capitals, aim to present India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and counter Pakistan's narrative following recent military tensions. Panda's team is engaging with allies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

