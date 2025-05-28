Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Controversy: Congress Calls Out US Mediation

The Congress criticized US President Trump's involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, calling it a diplomatic failure for India. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot supported the military's action in Operation Sindoor but questioned the BJP-led government's decisions. Further, Ajay Maken addressed the Pahalgam terror attack and criticized Prime Minister Modi's absence.

Updated: 28-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:32 IST
The Congress on Wednesday criticized US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire as 'dangerous.' They urged the BJP-led government to clarify the events leading to the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot praised the military's valiant efforts but condemned the government's cessation of the operation, calling it a diplomatic failure. He expressed concerns over the lack of support from other nations and questioned whether discussions on anti-terror measures were held.

Ajay Maken criticized Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack and questioned the Center's accountability in security failures. The Congress emphasized unity and vigilance in protecting India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

