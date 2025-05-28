Trilateral Ties Strengthened for Regional Peace
Leaders of Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen their trilateral ties, aiming for mutual benefits and regional peace. A USD 2 billion investment from Azerbaijan into Pakistan's economy was announced, highlighting cooperation in multiple sectors including the defense industry.
In a landmark trilateral summit held in Lachin, Azerbaijan, leaders from Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan committed to enhancing their cooperative efforts for regional peace and prosperity.
The summit saw significant discussions, focusing on mutual benefits with Azerbaijan pledging a USD 2 billion investment in Pakistan's economy, emphasizing potential collaborations in the defense industry.
Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in reiterating the importance of unity, expressing hope that collective efforts would lead to stable peace across the region.
