Dakshina Kannada Tensions: Minister Rao Slams Sangh Parivar for Hate Speeches

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday leveled strong accusations against the Sangh Parivar for allegedly inciting hate and disturbing peace in Dakshina Kannada.

In the aftermath of Abdul Rahiman's murder by two youths, Minister Rao criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inflammatory rhetoric, holding them accountable for communal tensions.

Rao emphasized that the government is committed to conducting a fair investigation and plans to establish an 'Anti-Communal Force' to address such issues. Meanwhile, the response to Rahiman's family and future actions remain under discussion.