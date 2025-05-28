Left Menu

Dakshina Kannada Tensions: Minister Rao Slams Sangh Parivar for Hate Speeches

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the Sangh Parivar of inciting violence in Dakshina Kannada with hate speeches. This follows the murder of Abdul Rahiman. Rao criticized BJP leaders and emphasized an impartial investigation. An 'Anti-Communal Force' will be formed, Rao assured, promising swift justice.

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday leveled strong accusations against the Sangh Parivar for allegedly inciting hate and disturbing peace in Dakshina Kannada.

In the aftermath of Abdul Rahiman's murder by two youths, Minister Rao criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inflammatory rhetoric, holding them accountable for communal tensions.

Rao emphasized that the government is committed to conducting a fair investigation and plans to establish an 'Anti-Communal Force' to address such issues. Meanwhile, the response to Rahiman's family and future actions remain under discussion.

