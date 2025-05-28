Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Dhindsa, known for his commitment to public service, passed away at 89. He served as a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP and held important ministerial roles in the Vajpayee government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the passing of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a prominent Akali leader and former Union minister. He praised Dhindsa as a 'towering statesman' renowned for his wisdom and public service dedication.

Dhindsa, who was 89, died in a Mohali hospital due to age-related health issues. Modi emphasized the substantial loss to the nation, highlighting Dhindsa's grassroots connection with Punjab and his commitment to rural development and social justice.

Having represented the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha and serving as Union minister of sports, chemicals, and fertilizers, Dhindsa leaves behind a legacy of political leadership. He was also a Rajya Sabha member for multiple terms. He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

