Trump Pardons Former Congressman Michael Grimm

In a significant political move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a full pardon for Michael Grimm, a former Congressman from New York, who was convicted of felony tax evasion in 2014. This announcement was made by a White House official on Wednesday, highlighting a critical moment in Grimm's legal narrative.

Grimm, representing a district in Staten Island, faced an eight-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to the charges. He admitted to underreporting employee wages at his restaurant, Healthalicious, a venture he was involved in prior to his career in politics.

Before his entry into Congress in 2010, Grimm had a notable background as a Marine and FBI agent, experiences that shaped his significant public service trajectory.

