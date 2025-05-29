Left Menu

Trump Pardons Former Congressman Michael Grimm

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Michael Grimm, a former New York Congressman convicted of felony tax evasion in 2014. Grimm, who served eight months in prison for his offense, was a former Marine and FBI agent before embarking on his political career in 2010.

In a significant political move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a full pardon for Michael Grimm, a former Congressman from New York, who was convicted of felony tax evasion in 2014. This announcement was made by a White House official on Wednesday, highlighting a critical moment in Grimm's legal narrative.

Grimm, representing a district in Staten Island, faced an eight-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to the charges. He admitted to underreporting employee wages at his restaurant, Healthalicious, a venture he was involved in prior to his career in politics.

Before his entry into Congress in 2010, Grimm had a notable background as a Marine and FBI agent, experiences that shaped his significant public service trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

