From Terror Strikes to Economic Growth: India's Multifaceted Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack as a blow to India's unity emphasized the country's decisive response through Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed optimism about the eventual voluntary return of people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to India, while Congress lawmakers speculated about a special Parliament session on the Emergency's anniversary, criticizing it as a diversion.

The Supreme Court provided interim protection to a former Telangana intelligence chief involved in a phone-tapping controversy, and the Reserve Bank of India projected continued economic growth in upcoming fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)