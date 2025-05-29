Left Menu

From Terror Strikes to Economic Growth: India's Multifaceted Focus

The top stories cover a range of topics including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Pahalgam terror strike and India's decisive response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Congress's stance on a potential special parliamentary session, and other significant national and international developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack as a blow to India's unity emphasized the country's decisive response through Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed optimism about the eventual voluntary return of people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to India, while Congress lawmakers speculated about a special Parliament session on the Emergency's anniversary, criticizing it as a diversion.

The Supreme Court provided interim protection to a former Telangana intelligence chief involved in a phone-tapping controversy, and the Reserve Bank of India projected continued economic growth in upcoming fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

© Copyright 2025