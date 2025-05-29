Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Home Guard Recruitment Test in Odisha

A youth died and seven others were hospitalized during a physical test for Home Guard recruitment in Odisha’s Gajapati district. Sulant Mishal collapsed near finishing the test and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The state Chief Minister announced a compensation for his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event occurred during the Home Guard recruitment physical test in Odisha's Gajapati district, claiming the life of a young participant and resulting in the hospitalization of seven others. The test took place over a 2-kilometer route between Ranipenth and Padmapur.

Twenty-one-year-old Sulant Mishal, a resident of Parisal village, collapsed just before completing the run and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Despite urgent medical attention, he was declared dead upon arrival. The other seven participants who fell ill are receiving medical care at the same facility.

The incident prompted a swift response from Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for Mishal's family. The administration is further investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

