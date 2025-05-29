Panama Backs India in United Front Against Global Terrorism

Panama has voiced support for India's stance on terrorism, acknowledging that such acts have no place in today's world. This endorsement came as part of an all-party Indian delegation's visit to Panama, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During their stay, the delegation met with prominent leaders, including Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos. The discussions were hailed as 'constructive and productive' by Tharoor, with President Quintero affirming his understanding and backing of India's fight against terrorism.

The delegation, one of seven tasked with visiting 33 global capitals post the Pahalgam terror attack, also included other notable Indian politicians. They stressed Panama's acknowledgment of India's security concerns and its support for India's stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)