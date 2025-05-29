Left Menu

Panama Backs India in United Front Against Global Terrorism

Panama has endorsed India's firm position against terrorism, recognizing it has no place in the modern world. An Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged with Panama’s leadership, securing support for India’s anti-terrorism stance and condemning Pakistan's destabilizing actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama has voiced support for India's stance on terrorism, acknowledging that such acts have no place in today's world. This endorsement came as part of an all-party Indian delegation's visit to Panama, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During their stay, the delegation met with prominent leaders, including Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos. The discussions were hailed as 'constructive and productive' by Tharoor, with President Quintero affirming his understanding and backing of India's fight against terrorism.

The delegation, one of seven tasked with visiting 33 global capitals post the Pahalgam terror attack, also included other notable Indian politicians. They stressed Panama's acknowledgment of India's security concerns and its support for India's stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

