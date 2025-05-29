Left Menu

Political Drama: Self-Staged Car Firing Sparks Controversy

Nilesh Ghare, a Shiv Sena youth leader, was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a fake shooting at his car in Pune to obtain police protection and a firearm license. Initially, a case was filed against unknown figures, but investigations revealed Ghare's involvement, leading to his apprehension.

  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena youth leader Nilesh Ghare finds himself embroiled in controversy after being arrested for allegedly planning a staged shooting at his car, police sources revealed.

The incident took place on May 19 when Ghare's vehicle, parked in Pune's Warje area, was fired upon by two individuals. Although no injuries were reported, initial investigations targeted unidentified attackers. However, further probes highlighted Ghare's involvement, purportedly aiming to secure police protection under false pretenses.

On Wednesday, Pune authorities apprehended Ghare after unraveling a conspiracy involving three previously detained accused. Despite Ghare's claims of innocence, officials assert he orchestrated the incident to bolster personal security claims, fueling a broader debate on misuse of power and privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

