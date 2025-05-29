Modi's Grand Roadshow Electrifies Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a massive roadshow in Patna, attracting thousands of admirers lining the streets and rooftops to see him. His journey commenced at Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport and ended at the state BJP office, amidst chants and floral tributes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrified the city of Patna with a grand roadshow on Thursday evening. Thousands of eager supporters filled the streets and rooftops, eager for a glimpse of the leader as his vehicle made its way through the city.
The roadshow, starting at Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, progressed through major thoroughfares and concluded at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg. The event saw enthusiastic supporters cheering and showering Modi's cavalcade with flower petals, chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
Following his arrival from West Bengal for a two-day visit, Modi is set to meet with state BJP leaders after the roadshow. He will reside at the Raj Bhavan overnight, marking a significant stop in his political itinerary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
