Political Furor: BJP vs Congress Over Broadcast Allegations

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, slammed Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making statements better suited for Pakistani TV, rather than addressing India's internal issues like the Pahalgam terror attack. Sirsa emphasized the need for a focused debate on India's pressing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:07 IST
BJP leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched a tirade against Congress figures, namely Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi. Sirsa accused them of voicing statements intended for a Pakistani audience rather than tackling critical domestic issues.

Sirsa's comments came during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, where he met victims affected by cross-border shelling following Pakistan's retaliation after India's Operation Sindoor. He criticized Jairam Ramesh's remarks that echoed past grievances about the Emergency, arguing for a contemporary focus on constitutional discussions and security concerns.

The BJP leader's response targeted Ramesh's criticism of the Indian government's approach to handling terrorism, particularly highlighting the unaddressed Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Sirsa argued for greater attention to Pakistan's alleged harboring of terrorists, as India seeks international support to expose such links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

