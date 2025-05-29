Political Heat Rises: Accusations and Investigations in Assam

Senior Congress leader and former MP Ripun Bora was summoned by Assam Police in relation to allegations involving party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's ties with Pakistan, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Following a six-hour questioning session at the CM's Special Vigilance Cell office, Bora stated that he cooperated fully with investigators despite their puzzling questions. He proposed that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MLA Diganta Kalita also be questioned.

The probe by the Special Investigation Team focuses on possible interference by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, with connections to Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Allegations have sparked political tensions, with accusations exchanged between the Congress and BJP leadership.

