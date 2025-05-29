Left Menu

Political Heat Rises: Accusations and Investigations in Assam

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora was questioned by Assam Police regarding his colleague Gaurav Gogoi's alleged ties with Pakistan. Bora suggested questioning Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MLA Diganta Kalita. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing connections between Gogoi and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:11 IST
Political Heat Rises: Accusations and Investigations in Assam
Ripun Bora
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former MP Ripun Bora was summoned by Assam Police in relation to allegations involving party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's ties with Pakistan, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Following a six-hour questioning session at the CM's Special Vigilance Cell office, Bora stated that he cooperated fully with investigators despite their puzzling questions. He proposed that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MLA Diganta Kalita also be questioned.

The probe by the Special Investigation Team focuses on possible interference by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, with connections to Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Allegations have sparked political tensions, with accusations exchanged between the Congress and BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025