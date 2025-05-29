Rahul Gandhi Ignites Congress Revival in Madhya Pradesh

In an attempt to invigorate the party at the grassroots, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh. The campaign, designed to rejuvenate the Congress, aims to foster stronger connections with youth, farmers, and laborers.

During his visit, Gandhi will conduct five successive meetings with Congress leaders and grassroots workers. The initiative is seen as a crucial step in rebuilding the party's organization from the booth level to the top, following its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This move comes as the party considers leadership changes across several districts in the state, some held by longstanding heads. The campaign signals a renewed political ideology for the Congress to prepare for upcoming elections.