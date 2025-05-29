Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Ignites Congress Revival in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi is launching the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', a rejuvenation campaign for Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to empower grassroots workers and reconnect various societal sections with the party. The program is part of a broader strategy to rebuild the party ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:56 IST
In an attempt to invigorate the party at the grassroots, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh. The campaign, designed to rejuvenate the Congress, aims to foster stronger connections with youth, farmers, and laborers.

During his visit, Gandhi will conduct five successive meetings with Congress leaders and grassroots workers. The initiative is seen as a crucial step in rebuilding the party's organization from the booth level to the top, following its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This move comes as the party considers leadership changes across several districts in the state, some held by longstanding heads. The campaign signals a renewed political ideology for the Congress to prepare for upcoming elections.

