Left Menu

From Controversy to Calm: Dhananjay Munde's Vipassana Retreat

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been attending a Vipassana meditation retreat in Nashik. This comes after resigning amid controversy and facing health issues. He aims to find mental peace and is set to resume normal duties after completing the 10-day course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:58 IST
From Controversy to Calm: Dhananjay Munde's Vipassana Retreat
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy earlier this year, is attending an intensive Vipassana meditation course in Nashik, sources revealed on Thursday. His retreat follows his resignation after the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde, under public scrutiny after the arrest of aide Walmik Karad in connection to the murder, took time off for meditation, marking a pause on his political activities. Also managing health challenges, including recent surgeries and Bell's palsy, Munde seeks both physical and mental rehabilitation.

Located in Igatpuri, the retreat offers Munde solitude and introspection. His return to the public sphere is anticipated on June 2, post-recovery and post-retreat, aiming to restore his personal and professional wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025