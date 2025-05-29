From Controversy to Calm: Dhananjay Munde's Vipassana Retreat

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy earlier this year, is attending an intensive Vipassana meditation course in Nashik, sources revealed on Thursday. His retreat follows his resignation after the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde, under public scrutiny after the arrest of aide Walmik Karad in connection to the murder, took time off for meditation, marking a pause on his political activities. Also managing health challenges, including recent surgeries and Bell's palsy, Munde seeks both physical and mental rehabilitation.

Located in Igatpuri, the retreat offers Munde solitude and introspection. His return to the public sphere is anticipated on June 2, post-recovery and post-retreat, aiming to restore his personal and professional wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)