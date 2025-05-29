From Controversy to Calm: Dhananjay Munde's Vipassana Retreat
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been attending a Vipassana meditation retreat in Nashik. This comes after resigning amid controversy and facing health issues. He aims to find mental peace and is set to resume normal duties after completing the 10-day course.
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy earlier this year, is attending an intensive Vipassana meditation course in Nashik, sources revealed on Thursday. His retreat follows his resignation after the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Munde, under public scrutiny after the arrest of aide Walmik Karad in connection to the murder, took time off for meditation, marking a pause on his political activities. Also managing health challenges, including recent surgeries and Bell's palsy, Munde seeks both physical and mental rehabilitation.
Located in Igatpuri, the retreat offers Munde solitude and introspection. His return to the public sphere is anticipated on June 2, post-recovery and post-retreat, aiming to restore his personal and professional wellbeing.
