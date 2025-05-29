Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Clash in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused PM Narendra Modi of exploiting 'Operation Sindoor' for political gains. She challenged Modi's remarks about 'Operation Bengal' and questioned the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts. Banerjee criticized Modi's governance claims, defending her state's record against allegations of lawlessness and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:01 IST
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Clash in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using 'Operation Sindoor' to gain political leverage following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Banerjee defiantly responded to remarks by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar about 'Operation Bengal', affirming the state's readiness for upcoming polls.

She accused Modi of pursuing divisive policies and criticized his claims of misgovernance, challenging his narrative by defending her government's track record and addressing unresolved issues in BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025