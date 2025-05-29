Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Clash in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using 'Operation Sindoor' to gain political leverage following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Banerjee defiantly responded to remarks by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar about 'Operation Bengal', affirming the state's readiness for upcoming polls.

She accused Modi of pursuing divisive policies and criticized his claims of misgovernance, challenging his narrative by defending her government's track record and addressing unresolved issues in BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)