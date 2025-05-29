India's Diplomatic Mission in Colombia: Strengthening Global Anti-Terrorism Resolve

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited Colombia on Thursday as part of a diplomatic mission to reinforce India's strong anti-terrorism resolve. India's Ambassador to Colombia, Vanlalhuma, warmly received the delegation, marking the start of significant engagements.

While in Bogota, the delegates intend to connect with members of Congress, ministers, and key stakeholders in think tanks and media circles. This group is one of seven multi-party delegations dispatched by India to engage with 33 global capitals following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

The delegation includes representatives from various political parties and arrived from Panama, where they met with President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and other officials. Recent escalations with Pakistan following precision strikes post-Pahalgam attack have added urgency to these diplomatic efforts.

