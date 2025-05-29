Political Storm Erupts Over BJP MLA's Alleged Remarks on IAF

A video clip featuring BJP MLA R S Pathania purportedly making derogatory comments about the Indian Air Force (IAF) has sparked a significant political backlash in Jammu and Kashmir. The clip, which has gained traction on social media, comes amidst a heated land dispute involving the IAF.

Pathania, representing Udhampur East, has firmly refuted the allegations, alleging the clip was 'morphed' to tarnish his image. In response, a police complaint has been filed by the BJP's legal team. Pathania reiterated his support for the armed forces, emphasizing the clip's manipulation in a video statement.

The controversy deepens with involvement from political figures such as Congress working president Raman Bhalla, who condemned the BJP's silence on the matter. The row is rooted in ongoing land disputes between local residents and the IAF, with legal actions continuing amid rising political tensions.