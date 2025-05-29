Political Storm Erupts Over BJP MLA's Alleged Remarks on IAF
A viral video clip allegedly showing BJP MLA R S Pathania making derogatory remarks about the Indian Air Force has stirred controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. Pathania denied the accusations, claiming the video was doctored, and filed a police complaint. The incident has intensified a land dispute involving the IAF.
- Country:
- India
A video clip featuring BJP MLA R S Pathania purportedly making derogatory comments about the Indian Air Force (IAF) has sparked a significant political backlash in Jammu and Kashmir. The clip, which has gained traction on social media, comes amidst a heated land dispute involving the IAF.
Pathania, representing Udhampur East, has firmly refuted the allegations, alleging the clip was 'morphed' to tarnish his image. In response, a police complaint has been filed by the BJP's legal team. Pathania reiterated his support for the armed forces, emphasizing the clip's manipulation in a video statement.
The controversy deepens with involvement from political figures such as Congress working president Raman Bhalla, who condemned the BJP's silence on the matter. The row is rooted in ongoing land disputes between local residents and the IAF, with legal actions continuing amid rising political tensions.
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Return to Peace Following Tense Cross-Border Skirmishes
Venezuelan Toddler's Return: A Political Controversy Unfolds
Peace Restored: Schools Reopen in Jammu and Kashmir Border Districts
Farooq Abdullah Advocates Patience for Jammu and Kashmir's Transformation
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir