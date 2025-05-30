Diplomatic Stalemate: Ukraine Accuses Russia of Deception
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Russia of deception by not providing a peace settlement proposal ahead of planned talks. Despite Russia's claims of drafting a settlement memorandum, neither Ukraine nor its allies have received it. Discussions are set to continue in Istanbul, but no response from Kyiv has been noted.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of falling into 'yet another deception' by not providing a peace settlement proposal before the proposed talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Despite assurances of a memorandum, neither Ukraine nor its partners have seen it.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow had prepared a memorandum, suggesting follow-up talks in Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan conveyed optimism that Russia's call for more discussions augurs well for peace prospects.
The Kremlin reports no official response from Kyiv regarding Monday's meeting, while Ukrainian officials suspect Russia's reluctance to advance peace. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy criticizes the Kremlin for failing to engage constructively, and suspicion grows over Russia's intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
