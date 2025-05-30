Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister Challenges Corruption Verdict Against Central Bank Governor

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized a judge's decision to fine central bank Governor Petr Kazimir for corruption, suggesting political motivations behind the ruling. Fico argued that the ruling may serve opposition aims and called for an investigation. Kazimir announced plans to appeal the decision, which does not currently affect his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:35 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Challenges Corruption Verdict Against Central Bank Governor
Robert Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has strongly criticized a judge's decision to penalize central bank Governor Petr Kazimir with a fine for corruption, accusing the judiciary of possible political bias. Fico has suggested a probe into the judge's conduct, casting doubts on the impartiality of the ruling.

Governor Kazimir was fined €200,000 by Judge Milan Cisarik for bribing a tax authority chief during his previous tenure as finance minister. Despite the allegations, Kazimir has denied any unlawful activity and plans to appeal the decision, a move that maintains his position within the central bank while the appeal is pending.

This incident is just the latest example of a tense relationship between Slovak leaders like Fico and the judiciary, as Fico alleges past misconduct by prosecutors against him and his allies. The case highlights broader European tensions over judicial independence, mirrored by similar protests in Hungary demanding judicial autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025