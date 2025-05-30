Slovak Prime Minister Challenges Corruption Verdict Against Central Bank Governor

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has strongly criticized a judge's decision to penalize central bank Governor Petr Kazimir with a fine for corruption, accusing the judiciary of possible political bias. Fico has suggested a probe into the judge's conduct, casting doubts on the impartiality of the ruling.

Governor Kazimir was fined €200,000 by Judge Milan Cisarik for bribing a tax authority chief during his previous tenure as finance minister. Despite the allegations, Kazimir has denied any unlawful activity and plans to appeal the decision, a move that maintains his position within the central bank while the appeal is pending.

This incident is just the latest example of a tense relationship between Slovak leaders like Fico and the judiciary, as Fico alleges past misconduct by prosecutors against him and his allies. The case highlights broader European tensions over judicial independence, mirrored by similar protests in Hungary demanding judicial autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)