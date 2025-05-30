Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul

Ukraine is set to resume peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, seeking a constructive dialogue to end the protracted conflict. Ukrainian officials demand a memorandum from the Kremlin delineating its position on the war. The international community, including the US, urges Russia to embrace an unconditional ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:19 IST
Ukraine and Russia Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a move aimed at renewing efforts to end the ongoing conflict, Ukraine is prepared to re-engage in peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, despite previous uncertainty about its participation. Ukrainian officials demand a clear memorandum from the Kremlin before commencing negotiations.

Andrii Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the importance of receiving Russia's draft to foster a constructive dialogue. Western allies continue to pressure Russia for an unconditional ceasefire, while Ukraine expresses readiness for a flexible approach to the duration of a ceasefire.

The upcoming talks offer a potential meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and possibly the US. Progress in earlier discussions saw a significant prisoner exchange, bolstering hope for future negotiations. However, Ukraine remains cautious of empty talks if Russia does not clarify its terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025