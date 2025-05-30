Ukraine and Russia Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul

In a move aimed at renewing efforts to end the ongoing conflict, Ukraine is prepared to re-engage in peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, despite previous uncertainty about its participation. Ukrainian officials demand a clear memorandum from the Kremlin before commencing negotiations.

Andrii Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the importance of receiving Russia's draft to foster a constructive dialogue. Western allies continue to pressure Russia for an unconditional ceasefire, while Ukraine expresses readiness for a flexible approach to the duration of a ceasefire.

The upcoming talks offer a potential meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and possibly the US. Progress in earlier discussions saw a significant prisoner exchange, bolstering hope for future negotiations. However, Ukraine remains cautious of empty talks if Russia does not clarify its terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)