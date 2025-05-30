Operation Sindoor: India's Show of Strength and Development

India's Operation Sindoor has demonstrated its indigenous weaponry power, causing a significant impact on Pakistan's military stance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the enduring nature of the operation, reflecting on India's robust defense capabilities and its resolve to counter terrorism.

During his visit to Kanpur for the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 47,600 crore, Modi referenced the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent retaliatory strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Prime Minister highlighted Kanpur's pivotal role in defense manufacturing and the state's infrastructural advancements.

Modi also criticized previous state governments for neglecting industrial development in Kanpur. He underlined Uttar Pradesh's growth story, referencing improvements in industrial growth, metro expansion, road and rail infrastructure, and tax relief measures, setting a promising trajectory for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)