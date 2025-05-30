Left Menu

New Zealand-India Relations: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, highlighted India's role as a 'geopolitical giant' and 'indispensable security actor' in a multipolar world. Peters emphasized the importance of collaboration with India for regional stability, strong defense ties, and a meaningful economic partnership, while pursuing a foreign policy reset.

Updated: 30-05-2025 19:00 IST
In a significant address, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters has hailed India's emergence as a 'geopolitical giant' in a multipolar world. Recognizing its pivotal role, Peters stressed the need for New Zealand to fortify its ties with India, particularly in the realms of defense and security.

Speaking at an event by the think tank Ananta, Peters outlined his vision for a robust, multifaceted New Zealand-India partnership. With escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific, he underscored the urgency of collaboration between the two nations to uphold regional peace and adherence to international laws.

Peters also lauded India's economic trajectory, noting its rapid growth in the global arena. Acknowledging India's potential, he revealed ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement as part of the broader strategy to enhance bilateral relations, aligning with New Zealand's foreign policy reset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

