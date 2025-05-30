New Zealand-India Relations: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

In a significant address, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters has hailed India's emergence as a 'geopolitical giant' in a multipolar world. Recognizing its pivotal role, Peters stressed the need for New Zealand to fortify its ties with India, particularly in the realms of defense and security.

Speaking at an event by the think tank Ananta, Peters outlined his vision for a robust, multifaceted New Zealand-India partnership. With escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific, he underscored the urgency of collaboration between the two nations to uphold regional peace and adherence to international laws.

Peters also lauded India's economic trajectory, noting its rapid growth in the global arena. Acknowledging India's potential, he revealed ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement as part of the broader strategy to enhance bilateral relations, aligning with New Zealand's foreign policy reset.

(With inputs from agencies.)