Hope and Reconstruction: Syria's New Path Forward
The lifting of economic sanctions on Syria marks a new chapter for the country, enabling efforts to rebuild following years of conflict. The transitional government focuses on tackling corruption, aiding returning refugees, and restructuring the economy. Minister Hind Kabawat emphasizes optimism in addressing Syria's challenges.
The recent lifting of economic sanctions on Syria has ushered in a potentially transformative period for the war-torn nation. Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Hind Kabawat spoke to The Associated Press, highlighting the government's goals of combating corruption and facilitating the return of millions of refugees.
Kabawat, the sole woman and Christian in the transitional cabinet, understanding the weight of her role, is optimistic despite the challenges ahead. With sanctions lifted temporarily by the US and EU, the government can now implement plans that had previously been stalled.
Efforts to rebuild infrastructure and provide education for returning refugees are underway, though economic hardships remain. Kabawat calls for international focus to help stabilize and rebuild, emphasizing inclusiveness for all Syrians amid ongoing scrutiny of the government's approach to minorities.
