Elon Musk Confident in Department of Government Efficiency's Trillion-Dollar Goal

Despite departing from the White House, billionaire Elon Musk reassured stakeholders on Friday that his financial efficiency initiatives, notably DOGE, will continue progressing. He emphasized that significant parts of his cost-cutting team would remain active, offering ongoing advice to President Donald Trump.

Musk projected confidence that the Department of Government Efficiency would eventually realize the ambitious $1 trillion savings he had promised. This assertion suggests his enduring commitment to operational cost reductions across federal operations.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw.