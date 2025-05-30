Elon Musk Confident in Department of Government Efficiency's Trillion-Dollar Goal
Elon Musk, despite leaving the White House, has assured that the Department of Government Efficiency will achieve $1 trillion in savings. His team will continue advising President Trump, ensuring that the plan reaches fruition over time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:52 IST
Despite departing from the White House, billionaire Elon Musk reassured stakeholders on Friday that his financial efficiency initiatives, notably DOGE, will continue progressing. He emphasized that significant parts of his cost-cutting team would remain active, offering ongoing advice to President Donald Trump.
Musk projected confidence that the Department of Government Efficiency would eventually realize the ambitious $1 trillion savings he had promised. This assertion suggests his enduring commitment to operational cost reductions across federal operations.
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw.
