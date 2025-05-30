Left Menu

Elon Musk Confident in Department of Government Efficiency's Trillion-Dollar Goal

Elon Musk, despite leaving the White House, has assured that the Department of Government Efficiency will achieve $1 trillion in savings. His team will continue advising President Trump, ensuring that the plan reaches fruition over time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:52 IST
Elon Musk Confident in Department of Government Efficiency's Trillion-Dollar Goal
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Despite departing from the White House, billionaire Elon Musk reassured stakeholders on Friday that his financial efficiency initiatives, notably DOGE, will continue progressing. He emphasized that significant parts of his cost-cutting team would remain active, offering ongoing advice to President Donald Trump.

Musk projected confidence that the Department of Government Efficiency would eventually realize the ambitious $1 trillion savings he had promised. This assertion suggests his enduring commitment to operational cost reductions across federal operations.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025