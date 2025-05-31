Left Menu

America Urges Allies to Fortify Defenses Against China's Growing Threat

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned about the imminent threat China poses to the Indo-Pacific region, urging allies to increase their defense spending. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Hegseth highlighted China's potential use of military force and emphasized the importance of a strong defensive alliance.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stark warning regarding the looming threat from China, calling on Indo-Pacific allies to significantly increase their defense expenditures. Speaking at the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth stressed that enhancing regional security is a priority for the current administration.

In a notable address, Hegseth warned against China's aggressive stance towards Taiwan, stating that any action to seize the island could have catastrophic global repercussions. His remarks highlighted the urgency for international solidarity amid rising tensions orchestrated by Beijing.

While Hegseth's call for heightened defense investment could raise eyebrows among allies, he emphasized European contributions to NATO as a benchmark for Asian nations. Notably, recent developments indicate varying levels of readiness, as Asian defense spending remains consistent at 1.5% of GDP despite mounting security challenges.

