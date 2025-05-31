Indian Delegation Conveys Strong Anti-Terror Message in Malaysia

In a significant diplomatic initiative, an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, has arrived in Malaysia. The delegation aims to underline India's strong resolve in fighting terrorism by engaging with key Malaysian ministers and members of parliament.

The Indian Embassy in Malaysia shared visuals of the delegation being welcomed by India's High Commissioner, B N Reddy, reiterating the goal of conveying India's unified stance against terrorism. The delegation, while meeting with Malaysian counterparts, seeks support in condemning and combatting terrorism globally.

This visit forms part of a broader diplomatic outreach involving seven multi-party delegations tasked with visiting global capitals to highlight Pakistan's alleged links to terrorism. The initiative follows heightened tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to a series of military escalations between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)