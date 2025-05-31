TMC Demands Transparency on Aircraft Losses: A Call for Parliamentary Session

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of withholding critical information from citizens. The party insists on a special parliamentary session after Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan acknowledged aircraft losses in recent clashes with Pakistan.

General Chauhan, who spoke to Bloomberg TV, refuted Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets. He emphasized the need to understand tactical mistakes, which were rectified, ensuring precision in subsequent military operations against Pakistan.

TMC's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, questioned the delay in information dissemination to Indian citizens. Ghose stressed the necessity of transparency in a democracy, urging the government to convene a special session of Parliament to address these critical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)