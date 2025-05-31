India's Tactical Shift: Inside the Military Clashes with Pakistan

India realigned its military strategy and launched deep strikes into Pakistani territory following aircraft losses in recent skirmishes, as articulated by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. He refuted Islamabad's assertions of downing six Indian jets, labeling the claims as 'absolutely incorrect'.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Gen Chauhan stated that India's military response involved high-precision operations to rectify earlier tactical errors. The clashes culminated after four days when an understanding to end hostilities was reached, a testament to India's intensified military operations.

The military's acknowledgment of losses has fueled political discourse in India, with opposition parties demanding clarity from the government on the extent of damages incurred during the conflict. This has prompted calls for a detailed review, akin to the Kargil Review Committee established in 1999.

