Operation Sindoor Ignites Political Firestorm

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel criticized PM Modi over security lapses in the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. At a Congress event, Baghel condemned the BJP's politicization of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that armed forces serve the nation, not individual parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:54 IST
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called for accountability over alleged security failures leading to the Pahalgam attack. Speaking at a Congress 'Jai Hind Sabha', Baghel demanded clarification on the ceasefire decision post-Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor, initiated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, saw India target terror infrastructure in Pakistan-held territories. The cross-border skirmishes subsided with a ceasefire on May 10. Baghel questioned the possibility of US influence and slammed the BJP for allegedly politicizing military efforts.

Amidst ongoing 'Jai Hind Sabhas', the BJP launched 'Tiranga Yatras' to commemorate Operation Sindoor. Baghel lauded the military's valor, while urging Modi to address derogatory comments by party ministers. Tensions continue as Congress accuses BJP of claiming ownership over national defense successes.

