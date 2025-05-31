Istanbul Municipality Crackdown: Political Motives or Justice Served?

Turkish authorities have intensified their campaign against Istanbul's opposition-controlled municipality by detaining 30 individuals on Saturday in connection with corruption charges.

Among those detained are notable figures such as a former MP from the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the mayors of three districts governed by the CHP in Istanbul. According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, these arrests are linked to four separate investigations targeting the city's Metropolitan Municipality.

The recent detentions mark the fifth such operation since March 19, when Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was taken into custody. Imamoglu, seen as a potential rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has catalyzed widespread protests following his arrest, with opposition parties accusing the government of politically motivated actions. Despite these allegations, the government has repeatedly affirmed the independence of Turkey's judiciary.

