Unity and Focus: PMK's Path to Tamil Nadu's Political Power

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), declared on Saturday his intention to resolve internal discord within the party and concentrate efforts on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, positioning the party as a contender for governance.

Addressing party functionaries at Sholinganallur, Dr Ramadoss downplayed tensions with his father and party founder, Dr S Ramadoss, affirming his position as the elected president recognized by the Election Commission of India. He urged members to prioritize unity and strength in upcoming polls, casting aside criticisms.

Highlighting the PMK's ambition to escalate its role in Tamil Nadu politics, he reassured his supporters of their shared commitment and the party's collective potential. Some PMK lawmakers attended the meeting, while notable absentees included the honorary president and loyalists of the senior Dr Ramadoss.

(With inputs from agencies.)