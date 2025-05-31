Left Menu

Unity and Focus: PMK's Path to Tamil Nadu's Political Power

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK leader, aims to resolve internal party issues and focus on winning the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Emphasizing unity and growth, he assures supporters of his leadership role recognized by the Election Commission and calls for collective efforts despite criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:36 IST
  • India

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), declared on Saturday his intention to resolve internal discord within the party and concentrate efforts on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, positioning the party as a contender for governance.

Addressing party functionaries at Sholinganallur, Dr Ramadoss downplayed tensions with his father and party founder, Dr S Ramadoss, affirming his position as the elected president recognized by the Election Commission of India. He urged members to prioritize unity and strength in upcoming polls, casting aside criticisms.

Highlighting the PMK's ambition to escalate its role in Tamil Nadu politics, he reassured his supporters of their shared commitment and the party's collective potential. Some PMK lawmakers attended the meeting, while notable absentees included the honorary president and loyalists of the senior Dr Ramadoss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

