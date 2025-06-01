Chirag Paswan Eyes Bihar Assembly: LJP (RV) Strategizes Next Move

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, is preparing to convene a meeting to formally propose his candidacy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This decision is awaited by party members, noting its potential to boost Paswan's political visibility beyond the Dalit community.

Amid rising political activity, sources revealed that party leaders met in Bikramganj on May 30 to discuss the proposal, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address there. Though Paswan was absent, the party strongly backs the idea of him contesting a general category seat, signaling his appeal as a pan-state leader.

The LJP (RV), a key member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, aims to solidify its role in the state's dynamic political environment. With elections drawing near, strategic positioning for seat-sharing negotiations continues as the party seeks to assert its importance within the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)