India Demands Dialogue with Pakistan Focused on Reclaiming PoK
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of India's delegation to Malaysia, insists that dialogues with Pakistan should prioritize reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), instead of ongoing terrorism concerns. Following a recent terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes, opinions were shared with the Indian diaspora and the international community.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has called for dialogues with Pakistan to exclusively focus on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Speaking in Malaysia as part of a multi-party delegation, Banerjee emphasized the need for a shift in dialogue priorities in light of ongoing tensions and recent terror attacks.
Banerjee addressed the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, condemning cross-border terrorism and highlighting India's retaliatory stance. After a deadly terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, India executed precision strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan, showcasing evidence of Pakistan's involvement on social media.
The delegation underscored the importance of solidarity against terrorism with international audiences, paying tribute to figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The discussions aim to draw global attention to India's stance on Pakistan's terror affiliations and the need for Kashmir to flourish through peaceful means.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- PoK
- Kashmir
- Terrorism
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Diaspora
- Dialogue
- Tensions
- Retaliatory Strikes
ALSO READ
India's All-Party Delegations: United Against Terrorism
India's All-Party Unity: Delegation to Key Capitals Vows to Combat Terrorism
India Speaks Out: All-Party Delegations to Address Terrorism Abroad
All-Party Delegation Unites Against Terrorism on Global Stage
India's United Front: All-Party Delegation Takes Anti-Terrorism Message Global