Historic Judicial Elections in Mexico: A Vote for Reform or Risk?

On Sunday, Mexicans head to the polls for the country's inaugural national judicial elections, marking a significant overhaul in the judiciary system. The elections aim to combat deep-rooted corruption by allowing citizens to elect 2,600 judges, including all Supreme Court justices.

However, the election process is mired in controversy with candidates including individuals with questionable backgrounds, such as a convicted drug smuggler and a former associate of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Critics argue that the elections could compromise judicial independence, as the ruling Morena party might appoint sympathetic judges, potentially allowing organized crime to infiltrate the justice system.

Despite calls for participation from President Claudia Sheinbaum, voter turnout is predicted to be low, driven by opposition boycotts and the elections' complexity. With 7,700 candidates running across Mexico, many voters are overwhelmed. The outcome of this election holds significant implications for Mexico's judicial future.