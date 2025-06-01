Nagaland's Political Shakeup: NCP MLAs Switch Allegiance Amid Work Unrest

In a significant political development, seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland have defected to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), citing dissatisfaction over their work being stalled.

The shift comes as the NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, strengthens its position, boosting its number from 25 to 32 in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

This move by the MLAs follows a meeting with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, where they expressed their frustrations before aligning with the NDPP.

(With inputs from agencies.)