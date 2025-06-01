Nagaland's Political Shakeup: NCP MLAs Switch Allegiance Amid Work Unrest
Seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling NDPP due to dissatisfaction with their work not being accomplished. This move increases the NDPP's total in the assembly to 32. The NCP was previously the third-largest party in Nagaland. The MLAs expressed their concerns to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar before the switch.
In a significant political development, seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland have defected to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), citing dissatisfaction over their work being stalled.
The shift comes as the NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, strengthens its position, boosting its number from 25 to 32 in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.
This move by the MLAs follows a meeting with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, where they expressed their frustrations before aligning with the NDPP.
