Left Menu

Nepal's Pro-Monarchy Protests: Arrests and Clashes at Narayan Chaur

Former Nepalese Home Minister Kamal Thapa and several others were arrested for attempting to enter a restricted area during a pro-monarchy protest in Kathmandu. The demonstration aimed to restore the monarchy and establish Nepal as a Hindu state, with around 1,200 supporters participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:54 IST
Nepal's Pro-Monarchy Protests: Arrests and Clashes at Narayan Chaur
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's former home minister, Kamal Thapa, was arrested on Sunday alongside about half a dozen others as they attempted to breach a restricted area during a pro-monarchy protest in Kathmandu.

Led by Rajendra Lingden, the president of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, the agitation sought to reinstate the monarchy and declare Nepal a Hindu state. Protesters gathered at Narayan Chaur, passionately trying to break through the security cordon to reach Baluwatar, the prime minister's official residence, leading to clashes with police forces.

Approximately 1,200 supporters joined the demonstration, voicing their opposition to the current republican system and showing support for the monarchy, carrying photographs of former King Gyanendra Shah. The protesters have pledged to continue their agitation until the monarchy is reinstated.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025