Nepal's Pro-Monarchy Protests: Arrests and Clashes at Narayan Chaur

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's former home minister, Kamal Thapa, was arrested on Sunday alongside about half a dozen others as they attempted to breach a restricted area during a pro-monarchy protest in Kathmandu.

Led by Rajendra Lingden, the president of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, the agitation sought to reinstate the monarchy and declare Nepal a Hindu state. Protesters gathered at Narayan Chaur, passionately trying to break through the security cordon to reach Baluwatar, the prime minister's official residence, leading to clashes with police forces.

Approximately 1,200 supporters joined the demonstration, voicing their opposition to the current republican system and showing support for the monarchy, carrying photographs of former King Gyanendra Shah. The protesters have pledged to continue their agitation until the monarchy is reinstated.