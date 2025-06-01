Massive Drone Assault: Russia's Latest Offensive in Ukraine
Russia has launched the largest drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion three years ago, deploying 472 drones and seven missiles. This aggressive move was confirmed by Ukraine's air force, highlighting escalating military tensions in the region.
In a significant escalation, Russia launched a record number of drones over Ukraine, as reported by Ukraine's air force on Sunday. The aerial offensive saw 472 drones swarming the nation, marking the most extensive drone assault since the full-scale invasion began three years ago.
Alongside the drone onslaught, Russian forces fired seven missiles, according to Yuriy Ignat, the head of communications for the Ukrainian air force. This combination of drones and missiles underscores Russia's intensifying military tactics in the ongoing conflict.
The scale of the attack reflects rising tensions and an apparent push by Russia to amplify its military footprint in the region, drawing attention and concern from the international community.
