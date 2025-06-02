Trzaskowski's Narrow Victory Signals Poland's European Shift

According to exit polls, Warsaw's liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, appears set to narrowly clinch Poland's presidential election, a pivotal decision reflecting the nation's stance between a pro-European future and nationalist ideals.

Polls show Trzaskowski scoring 50.3% against nationalist opponent Karol Nawrocki's 49.7%. Official results are expected soon, with a mix of results and surveys providing more clarity overnight.

The election holds significant weight, as both candidates are committed to increasing defense spending, echoing President Trump's European demands, and to aiding Ukraine against Russia, while differing on social issues like abortion laws.

