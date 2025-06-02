Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle for MCD Leadership Unfolds in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is poised for significant leadership elections as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen for 12 ward committees are set to be elected, alongside two key standing committee members. AAP and BJP vie for control as strategic alliances and future political dynamics are revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:23 IST
High-Stakes Battle for MCD Leadership Unfolds in Delhi
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen across 12 ward committees will take place. This includes elections for two standing committee members from the South Zone and City-SP Zone, prompted by recent resignations following assembly elections.

Former standing committee members, Prem Chauhan and Punardeep Singh Sawhney, vacated their posts upon being elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. MCD announced these vacancies would be filled by respective ward committees at a specially convened meeting, in accordance with legislative stipulations.

Both BJP and AAP are intensifying efforts to secure their candidates' victories. While three of the ward committees will face uncontested elections, the outcomes will critically determine control over the MCD's standing committee, setting the stage for potential power shifts.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj speculates the elections might expose underlying affiliations between Congress and BJP, spotlighting the forthcoming vote in the MCD Rohini zone as a pivotal event. As BJP-supporting and AAP-backed candidates compete, the role of Congress councillors remains under scrutiny.

Amidst this electoral fervor, AAP has activated its strategic game plan, looking beyond the current elections to establish dominance in the 2027 MCD polls. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP officials have already begun mobilizing resources and reassessing ward-level issues to strengthen their governance model.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025