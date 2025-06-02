High-Stakes Battle for MCD Leadership Unfolds in Delhi

On Monday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen across 12 ward committees will take place. This includes elections for two standing committee members from the South Zone and City-SP Zone, prompted by recent resignations following assembly elections.

Former standing committee members, Prem Chauhan and Punardeep Singh Sawhney, vacated their posts upon being elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. MCD announced these vacancies would be filled by respective ward committees at a specially convened meeting, in accordance with legislative stipulations.

Both BJP and AAP are intensifying efforts to secure their candidates' victories. While three of the ward committees will face uncontested elections, the outcomes will critically determine control over the MCD's standing committee, setting the stage for potential power shifts.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj speculates the elections might expose underlying affiliations between Congress and BJP, spotlighting the forthcoming vote in the MCD Rohini zone as a pivotal event. As BJP-supporting and AAP-backed candidates compete, the role of Congress councillors remains under scrutiny.

Amidst this electoral fervor, AAP has activated its strategic game plan, looking beyond the current elections to establish dominance in the 2027 MCD polls. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP officials have already begun mobilizing resources and reassessing ward-level issues to strengthen their governance model.