Celebrating Telangana's Journey: Unity in Diversity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extend greetings on Telangana's 11th formation day. Naidu emphasizes unity among Telugu people and prosperity for all families. Kalyan reflects on Telangana's influence on his political journey and wishes for its continued growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the occasion of Telangana's 11th formation day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana. Emphasizing the unity of the Telugu community, Naidu urged that although there are two separate states, the Telugu people remain one in spirit.

Naidu's message on the social platform 'X' highlighted his hope for the prosperity and happiness of every family in Telangana. He encouraged competition between the two Telugu states to drive development, aspiring for both to achieve unparalleled status in the nation.

In a similar spirit, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his wishes, acknowledging Telangana's role in shaping his party and his personal political identity. As Telangana embarks on its 12th year, Kalyan dreams of a future full of development and welfare for its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

