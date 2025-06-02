Left Menu

South Korea's Snap Election: A Political Thriller

Following political chaos sparked by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law, South Korea is heading to a snap election on June 3. Yoon's actions led to impeachment and arrest, creating a turbulent political environment. Now, voters decide who will lead.

  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events that has gripped South Korea, voters are set to choose a new leader following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's tumultuous stint in office. Yoon was removed after a controversial imposition of martial law led to his impeachment and detention.

The political crisis began when Yoon attempted to take control of the National Assembly, leading to widespread condemnation and political upheaval. In a bid to restore stability, a snap election has been called for June 3, with significant implications for the nation's future political landscape.

As the election day looms, former Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung emerges as the frontrunner, while the conservative camp remains in disarray. The upcoming vote is not only a referendum on Yoon's presidency but also a pivotal moment for South Korea's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

