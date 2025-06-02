Serbia's Struggle for Justice Intensifies Amid Protests

In a striking display of civic activism, thousands gathered across Serbia on Sunday, calling for justice and democratic reform as they pressed President Aleksandar Vucic to announce a snap parliamentary election. The protests signal deepening dissatisfaction with Vucic's administration, notorious for its alleged authoritarian practices.

Led primarily by university students, demonstrators blocked bridges and marched in 30 cities, marking seven months since the deadly collapse at a Novi Sad train station. The tragedy, which resulted in 16 deaths, has become a symbol of alleged government corruption involving major infrastructure deals with Chinese firms.

Despite Vucic's initial dismissal of early elections, he recently hinted at their possibility. Meanwhile, state-controlled media downplayed the scale of the protests, framing them as extremist acts. The unrest signifies a growing demand for transparency and democratic freedoms as Serbia navigates its path to EU membership.