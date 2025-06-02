Dire Need for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza, Says Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer raised alarms on Monday regarding the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid to the area.

Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Starmer labeled the situation in Gaza as "intolerable," underscoring the escalating humanitarian crisis that demands immediate international response.

Starmer emphasized the United Kingdom's efforts with global partners to expedite and expand aid delivery, addressing the current insufficiencies that contribute to widespread devastation in the Palestinian enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)