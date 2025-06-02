Dire Need for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza, Says Prime Minister
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for urgent increased aid. During a statement in Scotland, he emphasized the need for rapid and substantial humanitarian relief, noting the current situation's severity and the UK's role in collaborating with allies for assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer raised alarms on Monday regarding the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid to the area.
Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Starmer labeled the situation in Gaza as "intolerable," underscoring the escalating humanitarian crisis that demands immediate international response.
Starmer emphasized the United Kingdom's efforts with global partners to expedite and expand aid delivery, addressing the current insufficiencies that contribute to widespread devastation in the Palestinian enclave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Largest Drone Strike Hits Ukraine Amidst Peace Negotiations
How the ECB Averted a Liquidity Crisis in Europe’s Short-Term Corporate Debt Market
India-UK Trade Pact Shakes Up Whisky Market
Russia launches biggest drone attack on Ukraine since start of war, killing at least one person, reports AP.
Pope Leo's Commitment to Ukraine: A Call for Lasting Peace