Rahul Gandhi to visit Haryana on June 4, to hold meeting with state senior leaders

Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will visit the state on June 4 to hold a meeting with state senior leaders to address various organisational issues within the state unit. Speaking to the media, Bhan said, "On the 4th, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the Haryana PCC office to address all AICC and PCC observers as part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Creation Campaign)."

"Rahul Ji is coming on the 4th to address and guide us. He will first hold a meeting at 11:30 AM with senior leaders associated with the organisation. Leaders like Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and several others will participate in the meeting. After this, he will address the AICC and PCC observers. He will then depart for Chandigarh," Bhan said. Earlier today, reacting to Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Chandigarh, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that it has been more than eight months and the Congress still has not been able to decide the Leader of Opposition in the state.

"Congress comments on national issues and talks big about the country's major problems, but it has not yet been able to decide on the Leader of Opposition," Vij said. "It has been more than eight months, and they still haven't been able to decide on their Leader of Opposition, which is quite disheartening. Several meetings have already taken place, and they must have been informed about this issue. Perhaps Rahul Gandhi is coming specifically for this Haryana meeting," Vij further claimed

When asked about infighting within the Haryana Congress, Anil Vij took a dig at the party, saying, "Politics is a strange thing. The same people create conflicts, and the same people broker peace." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)