'Top Cong leaders will be invited for unveiling of Virbhadra Singh's statue in Shimla'

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:46 IST
The unveiling of a statue of late Virbhadra Singh, six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, on the Ridge ground here on his birth anniversary on June 23 will be a historic occasion, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Monday.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and the president of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation, said the late leader's supporters from Himachal Pradesh and other states will be invited on the occasion, according to a statement issued here.

Presiding over the first general meeting of the foundation here, Singh said top leaders of the Congress will also be specially invited to the function.

He said the foundation is non-political and everyone is welcome to join it.

He said rising above politics, most politicians were influenced by the work of Virbhadra Singh and still consider him their source of inspiration.

The preparations for the statue-unveiling ceremony were also discussed at the meeting.

Singh said the foundation will give priority to social responsibilities as well as public welfare and youth welfare in the hill state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

